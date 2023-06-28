52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Sanpellegrino Group Generates Turnover Of Almost €1bn In 2022

By Branislav Pekic
Italian mineral water and sparkling drinks producer Gruppo Sanpellegrino has reported a 10.8% year-on-year increase in turnover to €973 million in its financial year 2022.

The positive performance was achieved despite tensions in the production and logistics chains linked to the delicate international context.

The 'strong' recovery in the out-of-home channel (+25.8%) was one of the factors driving the growth, according to the company.

International sales, which accounted for 65% of the group's turnover, increased by 16.6% to €629 million.

International brands played a key role in this growth, especially Acqua Panna whose sales grew by a record 49% globally, followed by S.Pellegrino (+17%) and Sanpellegrino soft drinks (+4.7%).

The company's new line of flavoured waters, Levissima Natura, also provided a significant contribution.

Regional Performance

The highest growth was achieved in the US (+10.4%), driven by the performance of Acqua Panna, in addition to Canada (+14.1%), France (+12.8%) and the UK, where the performance of S.Pellegrino boosted sales.

Positive results were also recorded in other European countries, led by Spain (+42.2%), Germany (+15.5%), Belgium (+13.9%) and Switzerland (+10.7%).

China emerged as the ninth most important foreign market for the company in terms of sales.

The Italian market contributed with an 11.5% increase in turnover, reaching €336 million.

The best performers in the home market were Acqua Panna (+31.9%), followed by S.Pellegrino (+30%), Sanpellegrino Soft Drinks (+18%) and Aperitifs (+12.5%).

Last year, the group produced almost 3.6 million bottles.

Sanpellegrino Group managed to save 295 million litres of water in the last five years through projects aimed at reducing, reusing and recycling the water used in all production activities.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

