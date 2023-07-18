Tate & Lyle Expands Sweetener Portfolio With Tasteva Sol

Ingredients firm Tate & Lyle has announced a new addition to its sweetener portfolio – Tasteva Sol Stevia Sweetener.

Starting from the leaf, Tasteva Sol has over 200 times the solubility of products using Reb M and D, a molecule found naturally in the stevia leaf.

Tate & Lyle said the new addition solves solubility challenges often found in beverage concentrates, dairy fruit preparations and sweet syrups at high sugar replacement levels.

Tasteva Sol can be used alone or in combination with Reb M stevia sweeteners for high sugar replacement.

Tate & Lyle said it offers exceptionally good solubility, readily dissolving in concentrates, and remaining soluble at low pH.

The ingredients firm said this innovation is aligned to growing customer and consumer demand as the market value of stevia is expected to increase by 13% in 2026, according to research from Euromonitor.

Tate & Lyle said as consumers continue to switch from full sugar to reduced sugar food and beverages, the perception and awareness of the benefits of stevia are increasing.

US Market

In 2022, 32% of US consumers were likely or very likely to buy a product which contains stevia leaf extract (up from 29% in 2020), according to 2022 Global Consumer Ingredient Perception Research.

Tasteva Sol labels as stevia extract in the US and follows labelling guidance for JECFA approved countries, the company added.

"Consumers continue to shift from full sugar to reduced sugar foods and beverages and do not want to sacrifice taste," said Papao Saisnith, senior director of global marketing and innovation, sugar and calorie reduction at Tate & Lyle.

"Tasteva Sol meets consumer needs as it provides a solution for manufacturers looking to formulate great tasting, clean label sugar reduced products where solubility often becomes a challenge."

"Used alone or in combination with Reb M stevia sweeteners, Tasteva Sol is over 200 times more soluble than other stevia sweeteners and delivers solubility and sweetness, which fills a gap among existing sweeteners and strengthens our overall portfolio."