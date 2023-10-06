Thai Union Appoints General Manager Of Indian Ocean Tuna

Seafood giant Thai Union has appointed Jamikara Techasaratoole as the general manager of Indian Ocean Tuna (IOT) in the Seychelles.

Indian Ocean Tuna is Thai Union's third-largest factory at a global level, supplying European customers with tuna products.

The facility will play an important role in its SeaChange 2030 strategy and commitments, the company noted.

Techasaratoole is also the first female general manager at IOT and the appointment aligns with the company's pledge to create gender equality in management positions.

'Positive Social Impact'

"Operating from the island nation Seychelles, our challenges are many, but together with my leadership team and our talented and experienced employees, we will continue to create a positive social impact for our employees and their families here in Seychelles. We want to continue to lead on social responsibility and sustainability," Techasaratoole stated.

She succeeds Ricardo Luzio, who has been appointed Thai Union's fish procurement director for Europe.

Luzio has been with Thai Union for 31 years and served as plant manager at the group’s European Seafood Investments Portugal (ESIP) facility before taking over the role of General Manager at IOT in 2020.

With a solid background in finance, he was instrumental in improving IOT's operational efficiency and productivity.

Jamikara Techasaratoole

Techasaratoole joined Thai Union’s management associate programme in 2015, which saw her take on international assignments in France in supply chain roles.

In 2019, she joined IOT and worked her way up to the position of assistant general manager.

She was responsible for restructuring the supply chain, planning and sales and marketing departments in this period.

Luzio commented, “Jamikara and I worked hand in hand to keep the production costs in check and offer 1,800 stable incomes for our employees in Seychelles. IOT is challenged more than ever by uncertain conditions, high inflation, and low consumer demand in Europe.

"Working together with IOT’s key partners will be key to secure a sustainable and effective operation. Jamikara is the right person at the right time to lead IOT into the future."