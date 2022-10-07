Tyson Foods To Move All Corporate Offices To Arkansas Headquarters

Tyson Foods has announced plans to combine all its corporate teams from the Chicago, Downers Grove, and Dakota Dunes locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The meat processing group hopes the move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making.

Team members will begin the phased relocation in early 2023, the company added.

Tyson Foods Relocation Plans

Tyson Foods offers a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair.

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 137,000 team members as of October 2021.

Speaking on the move, Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, said, “Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers.”

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value,” added King.

Headquarters Redevelopment

Tyson Foods has also announced the expansion of the group's world headquarters, which is set to include indoor and outdoor spaces designed to foster collaboration, connection and creativity.

The group said the new site will also include a number of features to enrich Tyson Foods team members’ work experience by accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces featuring state-of-the-art technology.

More details on this multi-year campus development, which will include the remodelling of some existing facilities, will be announced over the coming months, the company noted.

