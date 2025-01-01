Barley
EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook
The European Union crop monitoring service has trimmed its outlook for this year's EU soft wheat and rapeseed yields while upping its forecasts for barley...
Dryness Threatens Australia's Canola Output, Wheat Seen Recovering
Dry weather in Australia's west and south is threatening to shrink crops, with canola output likely to drop this year, but ample rainfall in eastern states...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com