Barley

France Cuts Soft Wheat Crop Estimate, Raises Maize Forecast

EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook

The European Union crop monitoring service has trimmed its outlook for this year's EU soft wheat and rapeseed yields while upping its forecasts for barley...

Dryness Threatens Australia's Canola Output, Wheat Seen Recovering

Dry weather in Australia's west and south is threatening to shrink crops, with canola output likely to drop this year, but ample rainfall in eastern states...

