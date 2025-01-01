52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

BRF

Brazil Poised To Get EU Nod For More Chicken Exporting Plants, Minister Says

Brazil Poised To Get EU Nod For More Chicken Exporting Plants, Minister Says

Brazil's BRF CEO Expects China To Return To Normalcy

Brazil's BRF CEO Expects China To Return To Normalcy

Brazilian food processor BRF SA is optimistic about China's reopening after Chinese New Year celebrations signalled a return to normalcy in the food-import...

Lula's Changes At Brazil Farm Ministry Draw Cries From Food Security Agency

Changes by the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a federal agency tasked with upholding the sanitary standards of Brazilian agricult...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com