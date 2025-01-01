Commodities
Bunge Profit Tops Estimates On Grain, Oilseed Volumes; 2024 Outlook Intact
Bunge exceeded Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit as large global harvests provided the grain trader and processor enough volumes of soy, co...
France's Danone Cuts Out Brazilian Soy Ahead Of Tough New EU Rules
Danone has stopped sourcing soy from Brazil and now buys from countries in Asia, its finance chief told Reuters, ahead of a European Union rule requiring c...
