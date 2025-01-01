52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Job Cuts

Unilever Nearly Halves Expected European Job Cuts

Foodora To Close Online Supermarkets In Austria, More Than 100 Jobs At Risk

Delivery Hero subsidiary foodora plans to close its online supermarkets in Austria, risking approximately 128 jobs.

Campbell To Cut 415 Jobs As It Restructures Its Manufacturing Plants

Campbell Soup said it plans to reduce the size of its Jeffersonville, Indiana site and close Tualatin, Oregon site, leading to 415 job cuts.

