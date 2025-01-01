52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
LVMH

LVMH Replaces Leadership At Spirits Unit Moët Hennessy

LVMH Sales Growth Slips On Luxury Spending Slowdown

LVMH's sales slowed in the first quarter as rising prices prompted more shoppers who aspire to own its luxury labels to hold back on splashing out thousand...

LVMH’s Stephane Bianchi Promoted In Top Management Reshuffle

LVMH's group managing director Toni Belloni is to step down, the company has said, with Stephane Bianchi taking over his operational functions.

