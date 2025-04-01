52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Marks & Spencer

Applegreen, M&S Expand Partnership To Open 20 M&S Food Stores In 2025

Primark Cuts Sales Outlook After Weak Christmas Quarter

Associated British Foods downgraded the annual sales guidance for its Primark budget clothing business after disappointing results in the Christmas quarter...

Ocado Retail Posts Revenue Growth In Q4; Retains Spot As UK's Fastest Growing Grocer

Ocado Retail Limited (ORL) has reported a 17.5% year-on-year increase in revenue to £715.8 million (€849.6 million) in the fourth quarter of its...

