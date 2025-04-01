Marks & Spencer
Primark Cuts Sales Outlook After Weak Christmas Quarter
Associated British Foods downgraded the annual sales guidance for its Primark budget clothing business after disappointing results in the Christmas quarter...
Ocado Retail Posts Revenue Growth In Q4; Retains Spot As UK's Fastest Growing Grocer
Ocado Retail Limited (ORL) has reported a 17.5% year-on-year increase in revenue to £715.8 million (€849.6 million) in the fourth quarter of its...
