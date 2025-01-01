52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Mike Coupe

Sainsbury's Warns Of £500m Hit To Profit From Coronavirus

Sainsbury's Roberts Is Leading Internal Contender To Be Next CEO

Sainsbury's retail and operations director Simon Roberts has emerged as the internal favourite to succeed Mike Coupe as chief executive if the supermarket...

Sainsbury's 'Not Talking To Internal Candidates For CEO Succession'

Sainsbury's is not talking to internal candidates about succession plans to chief executive Mike Coupe and he has the full support of company's shareholder...

