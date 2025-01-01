52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
ForFarmers' UK Poultry Mill Deal With Boparan Could Harm Competition, UK Regulator Says

Britain's Marks & Spencer Targets More Regular Food Shoppers

In Britain, a Christmas trip to the food aisles of Marks & Spencer is as much a treat as presents under the tree, with millions of shoppers ditching th...

M&S Cautious On 2024 Outlook After First-Half Profit Beats Expectations

Marks & Spencer has reported a much better-than-expected 75% rise in first-half profit and restored its dividend.

