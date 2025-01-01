52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Recheio

Jerónimo Martins Sees Profit Up 33% In First Nine Months

Jerónimo Martins Sees Profit Up 33% In First Nine Months

Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half

Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half

Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins closed the first half of 2021 with a net profit of €186 million, up 78.9% year-on-year. Consolidate...

Portugal's Jerónimo Martins Sees Biedronka Sales Up By Double Digits In 2020

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins has said that sales at its core Biedronka banner were up 10.4% in local currency last year, as the group naviga...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com