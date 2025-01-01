Shareholders
Beiersdorf Proposes To Increase Dividend, Announces Share Buyback Programme
Skincare company Beiersdorf plans to increase dividend payment following positive performance by the business in recent years.
Casino Agrees With Auchan, Les Mousquetaires On Sale Of Its Big Stores
Casino has reached agreements with Auchan Retail and Groupement Les Mousquetaires on the sale of 'almost all' of its hypermarkets and supermarkets.

