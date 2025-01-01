52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Shareholders

Ocado Group Announces Adam Warby As Its Next Chair

Beiersdorf Proposes To Increase Dividend, Announces Share Buyback Programme

Skincare company Beiersdorf plans to increase dividend payment following positive performance by the business in recent years.

Casino Agrees With Auchan, Les Mousquetaires On Sale Of Its Big Stores

Casino has reached agreements with Auchan Retail and Groupement Les Mousquetaires on the sale of 'almost all' of its hypermarkets and supermarkets.

