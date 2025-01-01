52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Tax

Sonae Accounted For 3.7% Of Portugal's GDP In 2022, Study Finds

Drinkers Look Forward To Enjoying Dubai's 30% Tax Cut On Alcohol

Manager Richard Cowling expressed a sense of relief as customers flocked to his rooftop bar to enjoy Dubai's winter sunset over the Gulf and a 30% tax brea...

Dubai Scraps 30% Tax On Alcohol Sales Amid Economic Rebound

Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retaile...

