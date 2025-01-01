UK Retail
Co-op Reports Profit Jump, Eyes New Markets
Britain's Co-operative Group reported a 25% rise in annual profit on Friday and said this year it would expand its convenience store network and enter new...
Tesco Gives 50 Million Pieces Of Free Fruit To Children
Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket, says that it has given over 50 million pieces of fresh fruit to children in the past two years, under its 'Free Fruit...
ESM
