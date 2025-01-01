52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

UK Retail

UK Grocers ‘Under Pressure’ As Christmas Approaches

UK Grocers ‘Under Pressure’ As Christmas Approaches

Co-op Reports Profit Jump, Eyes New Markets

Co-op Reports Profit Jump, Eyes New Markets

Britain's Co-operative Group reported a 25% rise in annual profit on Friday and said this year it would expand its convenience store network and enter new...

Tesco Gives 50 Million Pieces Of Free Fruit To Children

Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket, says that it has given over 50 million pieces of fresh fruit to children in the past two years, under its 'Free Fruit...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com