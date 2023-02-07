5 Ingredients That Are Set To Become Household Essentials

Within the ever-evolving food industry, it is essential for retailers and consumers alike to keep track of the latest ingredients making their way into our kitchens and onto our dining tables.

TUTTOFOOD, which takes place in Milan from 8 to 11 May, has teamed up with the Trends Council to explore five ingredients that are poised to become household essentials in the near future.

1. Dates

Dates have been a staple in many households, but in 2023, they are no longer limited to being eaten as a snack. Expect to see dates in drinks, yogurt, and sauces, providing a nutritious, and versatile ingredient.

2. Sustainable Chicken

As consumers become more conscious of animal welfare, chicken produced by companies that practice ethical and sustainable farming methods will be in high demand. Expect to see sustainably-sourced and ethically-reared chicken coming to the fore this year.

3. Seaweed

The popularity of seaweed has skyrocketed in recent years, particularly in oriental restaurants. Expect to see seaweed used as an ingredient in various preparations, such as in sauces, dips, and broths.

4. Pasta & Co

Pasta has always been a staple in most households, but in 2023, it is no longer limited to wheat or legume-based noodles. Expect to see pasta made with vegetables, such as zucchini, green banana, and cauliflower.

5. Yaupon

The yaupon plant (pictured), commonly found in North America, contains a high amount of caffeine in its leaves. Yaupon is commonly used to make herbal teas, but it is also becoming a leading ingredient in cocktails, thanks to its unique flavour profile.

TUTTOFOOD is a global platform for the agri-food industry, which brings together top leaders in the food and beverage and retail sectors every two years at fieramilano. For more information, visit www.tuttofood.com.

