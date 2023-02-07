52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
A-Brands

5 Ingredients That Are Set To Become Household Essentials

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Within the ever-evolving food industry, it is essential for retailers and consumers alike to keep track of the latest ingredients making their way into our kitchens and onto our dining tables.

TUTTOFOOD, which takes place in Milan from 8 to 11 May, has teamed up with the Trends Council to explore five ingredients that are poised to become household essentials in the near future.

1. Dates

Dates have been a staple in many households, but in 2023, they are no longer limited to being eaten as a snack. Expect to see dates in drinks, yogurt, and sauces, providing a nutritious, and versatile ingredient.

2. Sustainable Chicken

As consumers become more conscious of animal welfare, chicken produced by companies that practice ethical and sustainable farming methods will be in high demand. Expect to see sustainably-sourced and ethically-reared chicken coming to the fore this year.

3. Seaweed

The popularity of seaweed has skyrocketed in recent years, particularly in oriental restaurants. Expect to see seaweed used as an ingredient in various preparations, such as in sauces, dips, and broths.

4. Pasta & Co

Pasta has always been a staple in most households, but in 2023, it is no longer limited to wheat or legume-based noodles. Expect to see pasta made with vegetables, such as zucchini, green banana, and cauliflower.

5. Yaupon

The yaupon plant (pictured), commonly found in North America, contains a high amount of caffeine in its leaves. Yaupon is commonly used to make herbal teas, but it is also becoming a leading ingredient in cocktails, thanks to its unique flavour profile.

TUTTOFOOD is a global platform for the agri-food industry, which brings together top leaders in the food and beverage and retail sectors every two years at fieramilano. For more information, visit www.tuttofood.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Britvic Names Munnawar Chishty As Marketing Director In Great Britain
2
A-Brands

Tyson Foods 'Hit In The Mouth' On Meat Supplies, CEO Says
3
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Company Elects Cahillane To Board
4
A-Brands

Nestlé To Hike Food Prices Further In 2023, CEO Says
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com