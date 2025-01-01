52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Tate & Lyle To Buy US-Based CP Kelco For $1.8bn

Tate & Lyle Sees Revenue, Profits Up By Double Digits In Full Year

Ingredients firm Tate & Lyle has reported a 18% increase in revenue and a 22% increase in EBITDA in its full financial year to 31 March.

Associated British Foods Cautious On Consumer Spending After H1 Profit Fall

Primark-owner Associated British Foods has reported a 3% fall in first-half profit and kept its guidance for a flat outcome in the full year, staying cauti...

