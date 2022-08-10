Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

A2 Milk Sees Hopes To Sell Baby Food In US Curdled

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A2 Milk Company Ltd said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred its request to sell infant milk formula products in the United States, sending its shares down more than 12%.

The dairy producer and rival Fonterra FCG.NZ have been advised by U.S.-based trade group International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) that the FDA has sent similar letters to all firms seeking approvals to sell infant milk formula in the United States.

FDA Notice

Fonterra, however, told Reuters that it had not yet received any such notice from the FDA itself.

An FDA spokesperson told Reuters in an email response that the FDA had sent letters to some firms, not all, deferring further reviews of applications due to a list of issues.

"For firms that received letters, they do not mean that the infant formulas are unsafe; rather, they indicate that we have found issues that would unlikely be resolved quickly," the spokesperson said.

The IDFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for clarification.

"At this time, the FDA is deferring further consideration of the company's request for enforcement discretion to import infant milk formula products," a2 Milk said on Wednesday.

A2 Milk Shares Decline

Shares of a2 Milk tumbled as much as 12.3% to NZ$4.94 after the new came in and were headed for their biggest single-day drop since Aug. 26, 2021.

The FDA had previously said it would allow baby formula sold in other countries into the United States under a temporary programme with relaxed standards.

The U.S. government has also flown in formula from overseas plants.

The FDA has exercised its "enforcement discretion" provision to import certain infant formula products from Bubs Australia Ltd BUB.AX, UK-based Kendamil, Nestle SA NESN.S, and Danone SA DANO.PA.

However, companies like a2 Milk, Fonterra, Switzerland's Holle and U.S.-based Nature's One are yet to receive approvals.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Belgium's Ontex Close To Selling Its Brazil Business To J&F: Report
2
A-Brands

Mondelēz International Launches Eight Non-HFSS Products
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Sales Up 8.5% In Second Quarter
4
A-Brands

Coca-Cola HBC To Acquire Super-Premium Mixers Brand Three Cents
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com