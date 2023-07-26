Frank Yiannas Joins Wiliot As Strategic Advisor

Internet of Things (IoT) specialist Wiliot has announced that Frank Yiannas, the former deputy commissioner of Food Policy & Response at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

With his appointment, Yiannas will advise the food and retail markets on how ambient IoT, and the real-time, item-level visibility it delivers, can help meet the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act 'Rule 204' obligation, Wiliot said in a statement.

This obligation requires the safe tracking of food products and the sharing of traceability data with the FDA and consumers.

Ambient IoT

Ambient IoT is a battery-free wireless technology that is being incorporated into multiple wireless standards, such as Bluetooth, 5G Advanced, 6G, and Wi-Fi.

According to Wiliot, it enables food, medicine, and clothing to be connected to the internet and utilise the power of AI at a fraction of the cost of legacy technologies.

Food Safety Ecosystem

Yiannas will advise Wiliot on how to best leverage its platform within the food safety ecosystem to achieve enhanced food safety and traceability, the company said.

He will collaborate with executives, solutions development leaders, and sales and marketing teams on the appropriate approach for retailers to achieve FSMA Rule 204 compliance, using Wiliot's Ambient IoT platform.

'Catalyst For Retailers'

“The FDA's new food traceability rule has become a catalyst for retailers to modernise their supply chains,” commented Wiliot CEO Tal Tamir.

“Frank’s leadership in food safety and response will be pivotal in helping us educate the market on how this moment and the adoption of ambient IoT by some of the world’s largest retailers can enable the food business to meet their societal and regulatory traceability requirements.”