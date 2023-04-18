52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Accenture Appoints Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Its Board of Directors

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Accenture has announced the appointment of Unilever chief executive Alan Jope to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Jope will serve on the board’s nominating, governance and sustainability committees.

He will be subject to re-appointment at the next Accenture plc annual general meeting of shareholders, the company noted.

Chair and CEO of Accenture, Julie Sweet commented, "Alan is a dynamic leader with vast expertise in the consumer goods industry and deep experience driving change through sustainable business at a global scale.

"He will bring valuable perspective and insight to our board and our company as we continue to execute our strategy and create 360° value for all our stakeholders."

With Jope's appointment, Accenture’s board now comprises 10 directors, nine of whom are external and independent. Sweet is the only internal director on the board.

Alan Jope

As the chief executive of Unilever, Jope is responsible for leading the consumer goods giant, which operates in more than 190 countries, serving an estimated 3.4 billion people daily.

He joined Unilever in 1885, and held various roles before stepping in as its chief executive.

He served as president of the beauty and personal care division and held leadership roles in North America and Asia.

He holds a BA Honours in commerce from Edinburgh University and graduated from Harvard Business School’s general management programme in 2001.

Recently, he was appointed visiting fellow at the University of Oxford.

In September 2022, Jope announced plans to retire from Unilever at the end of 2023.

Read More: 10 Consumer Trends That Are Set To Shape 2023: FMCG Gurus

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

BAT And Amazon Under Investigation In Italy Over Tobacco Heater Advertising
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Caters To Cold Coffee Enthusiasts With Nescafé Ice Roast
3
A-Brands

Watchdog Sees Fault In EU Commission Tobacco Contacts
4
A-Brands

Dairygold Sees Turnover Up 40.9% In FY 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com