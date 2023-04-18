Accenture Appoints Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Its Board of Directors

Accenture has announced the appointment of Unilever chief executive Alan Jope to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Jope will serve on the board’s nominating, governance and sustainability committees.

He will be subject to re-appointment at the next Accenture plc annual general meeting of shareholders, the company noted.

Chair and CEO of Accenture, Julie Sweet commented, "Alan is a dynamic leader with vast expertise in the consumer goods industry and deep experience driving change through sustainable business at a global scale.

"He will bring valuable perspective and insight to our board and our company as we continue to execute our strategy and create 360° value for all our stakeholders."

With Jope's appointment, Accenture’s board now comprises 10 directors, nine of whom are external and independent. Sweet is the only internal director on the board.

Alan Jope

As the chief executive of Unilever, Jope is responsible for leading the consumer goods giant, which operates in more than 190 countries, serving an estimated 3.4 billion people daily.

He joined Unilever in 1885, and held various roles before stepping in as its chief executive.

He served as president of the beauty and personal care division and held leadership roles in North America and Asia.

He holds a BA Honours in commerce from Edinburgh University and graduated from Harvard Business School’s general management programme in 2001.

Recently, he was appointed visiting fellow at the University of Oxford.

In September 2022, Jope announced plans to retire from Unilever at the end of 2023.

