Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Activist Investor Elliott Raises Stake In Swedish Match To Above 5%

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management's stake in Swedish Match crossed 5% on Friday, making it the biggest shareholder in the tobacco and nicotine products maker that is currently subject to a takeover offer by Philip Morris.

Bloomberg News reported in July, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Elliott was building a stake in the Stockholm-based firm in an attempt to oppose the nearly $16 billion buyout deal under its current terms.

In a filing to Sweden's financial watchdog Finansinspektionen on Friday, Elliott said it had increased its stake in Swedish Match to 5.25%. The size of its previous holding was not disclosed.

On its website, Swedish Match lists Wellington Management as its biggest shareholder with a 5.1% stake, followed by Capital Group and BlackRock with 4.8% and 4.6% respectively.

Swedish Match and Elliott declined to comment on the change in Elliott's holding. Philip Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Extension Of Acceptance Period

The Marlboro maker last month extended the acceptance period of its May bid until 21 October from 30 September, and said it had so far received acceptances for around 0.24% of the shares.

Under Swedish law, 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed.

Swedish Match stakeholders who have previously opposed the takeover include hedge fund Bronte Capital and investment firm abrdn.

Bronte has said it holds 1% in the company, while abrdn owns 0.3%, according to Refinitiv data.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

CO2 Crisis Has Intensified To A 'Wider Price Shock' For Consumers: 2 Sisters Food Group
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Jubaili Agrotec, Agroserv Industries, Zambeef, Eni
3
A-Brands

Former Reckitt Boss Narasimhan Named New Starbucks CEO
4
A-Brands

Greek Yoghurt Maker Chobani Pulls IPO Amid Listing Slowdown
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com