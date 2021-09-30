ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Advent-Owned Haircare Firm Olaplex Valued At $13.6bn In Upsized IPO

Published on Sep 30 2021 10:49 AM in A-Brands tagged: USA / IPO / Olaplex / Advent International / Haircare

Advent-Owned Haircare Firm Olaplex Valued At $13.6bn In Upsized IPO

Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc fetched a valuation of more than $13.6 billion (€11.7 billion) in an upsized initial public offering after pricing shares at $21 apiece, the Advent International-owned company has said.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it offered 73.7 million shares, raising about $1.55 billion. It had earlier planned to sell 67 million shares in the price range between $17 and $19 each.

Olaplex's offering comes as Americans, over the past year, spent more on skin and hair care products compared to make-up and cosmetics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns.

Olaplex Product Range

The company sells shampoos, conditioners, treatments and oils aimed at treating damaged hair, with prices running up to as much as $196 for a bundle.

Its net sales grew 90% year-over-year in 2020, a recent regulatory filing showed, while adjusted net income rose to $131.1 million over the same period from $100.5 million a year earlier.

Founded in 2014 in a California garage, Olaplex sells its products in more than 100 countries, with beauty chain Sephora and SalonCentric and Sally Beauty Holding Inc's Beauty Systems Group among its biggest customers.

Advertisement

Advent, which bought Olaplex in 2019, owns about 79.6% of the combined voting power in the company after the offering through associated investment funds.

Olaplex shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq later on Thursday under the symbol 'OLPX', and the offering is expected to close on 4 October.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Service

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Service
ADUSA Supply Chain Opens New Distribution Centre

ADUSA Supply Chain Opens New Distribution Centre
Not Again? Costco Imposes Purchase Limits On Toilet Paper Amid Signs Of Panic Buying

Not Again? Costco Imposes Purchase Limits On Toilet Paper Amid Signs Of Panic Buying
Target To Hire 100,000 Additional Workers For Forthcoming Holiday Season

Target To Hire 100,000 Additional Workers For Forthcoming Holiday Season
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform
BAT Launches Innovation Hub In Italy Wed, 29 Sep 2021

BAT Launches Innovation Hub In Italy
Champions 12.3 To Explore Ways To Accelerate Food Waste Prevention Measures Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Champions 12.3 To Explore Ways To Accelerate Food Waste Prevention Measures
Barilla Teams Up With Unilever's Algida To Sell Ice Cream, Snacks Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Barilla Teams Up With Unilever's Algida To Sell Ice Cream, Snacks
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN