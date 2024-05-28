AIM Welcomes Commission's 'Fact-Finding Mission' On Territorial Supply Constraints

AIM, the European Brands Association, has welcomed the European Commission's decision to initiate a fact-finding mission on territorial supply constraints across the EU, which it said will 'provide insights and clarity on how the markets operate' in each of the Member States.

AIM said that it has called for a more fact-based approach to this issue for several years, given the presence of different pieces of legislation in different European markets.

'Meeting Customer Expectations'

“Our brands are trusted and enjoyed every day by consumers across the EU”, commented Michelle Gibbons, director general of AIM. “Meeting their needs and expectations also means bringing innovation, value and choice to them, no matter where they shop.

"This Commission-led initiative should include all stakeholders in the consumer goods ecosystem, including Member States, to determine the differences that remain in each country which are factors also in pricing decisions, such as different rules on packaging, labelling, transport, and taxes, amongst others."

AIM pointed out that household consumption accounts for 51% of the EU's GDP, adding that it is important that decisions when it comes to taxation also form part of this fact-finding initiative.

'Factual Overview'

“A factual overview of the economics behind household consumption, as well as how the market operates in each country, should help to address some of the issues," Gibbons added. “€276 billion of the consumer goods manufactured in the EU cross internal borders every year, demonstrating the value of the Single Market. We all have a role to play in the consumer goods ecosystem to support consumers and need to take all dimensions into account."

The FMCG industry is the third largest manufacturing industry in the European Union, AIM said, with some €81 billion invested in the sector each year, boosting the EU’s competitiveness footprint, AIM said.

AIM boasts around 2,500 members across Europe ranging from SMEs to multinationals.