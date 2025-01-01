FMCG
FMCG Spend In Portugal Up 8.2% In Third Quarter
Spend on FMCG rose by 8.2% in Portugal in the third quarter of the year, from July to September, new data from NIQ has found.
Polish Shoppers 'Moderately' Optimistic As Sales Grow In Third Quarter: NIQ
Polish shoppers were 'moderately' optimistic in the third quarter with spending on FMCG increasing 4.3% year on year, according to the latest data from NIQ...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com