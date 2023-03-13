Anuga 2023 To Focus On 'Sustainable Growth' As Key Theme

Anuga, the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages, has announced 'Sustainable Growth' as the key theme for its 2023 edition.

The food industry is facing significant challenges, including a growing population that is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, rising demand for foodstuffs, and global climate change, water and energy shortages, and the loss of biodiversity.

Anuga is placing emphasis on the commitment and solutions of the industry to address these challenges, especially with regards to environmental and climate-related aspects.

'Economic Growth And Sustainable Development'

According to Stefanie Mauritz, director, Anuga, "the key challenge of the future will be promoting economic growth and sustainable development while ensuring that necessary natural resources are still available.

"In a time of disruptive change, together with exhibiting companies, leading institutions, and experts, we offer an opportunity for an intensive exchange of ideas and solutions at Anuga. Our aim is to provide a holistic and international overview of approaches for a sustainable food system."

Showcasing New Innovations

Anuga 2023 will showcase new, state-of-the-art developments within the food and beverage industry with its ten trade shows. The trade fair has received an overwhelming response with 98% of the available exhibition space already booked, further confirming its status as the leading global trade fair for food and beverages, even in the post-pandemic world.

Moreover, Anuga's special events such as the Anuga Taste Innovation Show and Meet More Meatless and Dairy Alternatives offer an insight into sustainable developments. Established manufacturers from the industry are set to demonstrate how their classic product ranges are evolving to contribute to a sustainable economy, using regional, plant-based ingredients, alternative proteins, and resource-saving production processes.

Anuga 2023 takes place between 7 and 11 October, at Koelnmesse. For more information, visit www.anuga.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.