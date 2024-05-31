Arla Foods Teams Up With Mondelēz To Launch Milka Chocolate Milk

Arla Foods has entered into a licensing agreement with Mondelēz International to produce, distribute and market chocolate milk under the Milka brand in Germany, Austria and Poland.

The move will see Arla Foods expand its product portfolio by leveraging its expertise in dairy innovation and achieving growth in the chocolate milk category.

Mondelēz' Milka brand is one of the most popular chocolate brands in Europe and it has set up licensing partnerships in categories such as ice cream, cakes and bakery.

Clive Jones, president of Central Europe and EU Central Sales at Mondelēz International, stated, “This collaboration allows us to expand the beloved Milka brand across Europe and introduce consumers to an exciting new way to enjoy their favourite chocolate.

"As we continue to innovate and develop our portfolio, this new category marks a significant milestone in Milka's success story."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milka chocolate milk will be produced at Esbjerg Dairy in Denmark.

The product is expected to hit the shelves in June 2024 in three different pack sizes and favours.

Board Appointment

Elsewhere, the board of representatives of Arla added four new directors to its board for two years from 2024-2026.

The new members include farmer owners Markus Hübers from Germany and George Holmes from the UK; and Arla employees Paul Cullen and Holger Steen Lund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Toft Nørgaard was re-elected as chair and Inger-Lise Sjöström was elected vice chair, the company noted.

External board of directors Nana Bule and Florence Rollet were re-elected for another term.

Arla’s board of directors comprises 14 farmer-owners and two external members, who are elected by the board of representatives.

Three members, elected by Arla’s European Works Council, represent Arla employees on the board.

Arla employees are represented on the Board by three members, who are elected by Arla’s European Works Council.