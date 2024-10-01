52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Chocolate

Food Prices Rose 1.8% In Germany In November

US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Crèmes

Trick-or-treaters hoping to collect handfuls of chocolate candy this Halloween might be facing a bit of a letdown.

Confectionery Firm Natra To Acquire Belgian Chocolate Maker Gudrun

Spanish confectionery firm Natra is to acquire Belgian chocolate maker Gudrun from its current owner Down2Earth Capital.

