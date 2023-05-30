52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Aryzta Reports 'Strong Growth' In Third Quarter Amid Persistent Inflation

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Bakery firm Aryzta has posted 23% year-on-year growth in revenue to €533.9 million in the third quarter of its financial year.

In Europe, revenue increased by 24.2%, to €473.9 million during the quarter, with France, Switzerland, Poland and Germany performing well.

In the rest of the world, the company generated revenue of €60.0 million, up 14.3% year-on-year.

In the first nine months, revenue grew by 23.8% to €1.6 billion. The European business generated €1.4 billion, up 25.5% year-on-year, while in the rest of the world, it was €187 million.

'Solid Volume Growth'

Chair and interim CEO, Urs Jordi commented, "Our business performed strongly in Q3, achieving solid volume growth despite implementing further necessary price increases to recover persistent inflationary costs across our business."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company noted that while some input costs dropped from their peak levels, volatility remained high and the overall input cost prices were still above their long term average cost.

Inflation trends for labour, purchased services, transportation and some bakery ingredients like sugar, proteins, especially eggs continue to increase significantly, compensating reductions in other ingredients like flour and butter, Aryzta added.

Read More: Ferrero Buys Frozen Bakery Producer Fresystem

Outlook

Jordi stated, "Our focus remains on sustaining organic growth and leveraging innovation to grow market share. We continue to control fixed costs and improve operational efficiencies to help our customers deal with the persistent cost inflation pressures and improve performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While we face stronger organic growth comparisons in the coming quarter, we remain on track to deliver improvements across all key metrics in line with our guidance for the period ending July 2023."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Thai Union Unveils New Factory Store In Portugal
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Names Anna Manz As New Chief Financial Officer
3
A-Brands

Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly Set To Retire Next Year
4
A-Brands

Arla Foods Supports Local Dairy Development In Nigeria
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com