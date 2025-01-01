Aryzta
Bakery Firm Aryzta Sees Full-Year Revenue Up Double Digits
Bakery giant Aryzta has reported a 14.4% increase in revenue in its 2023 financial year, to €2.19 billion, while EBITDA rose by close to a third (+32....
Aryzta Invests €40m In New Bakery In Australia
Aryzta has agreed to invest around €40 million in the construction and commissioning of a new bakery in Perth in Western Australia.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com