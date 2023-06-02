52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Bakkavor Sees LFL Revenue Growth In First Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Fresh prepared food maker Bakkavor has posted like-for-like revenue growth of 7.6% to £522.6 million (€609.1 million) in the first quarter of its financial year.

This performance was driven by price as well as volume recovery in China, the company said.

In the UK, Bakkavor continued to win market share, driven by strong service and net business gains.

The company's UK business generated revenue worth £440.3 million (€513.2 million), up 8.1% year-on-year.

In China, like-for-like revenue increased by 17.1% to £26.9 million (€31.4 million), reflecting positive volume recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

'An Encouraging Start'

Mike Edwards, CEO of Bakkavor commented, “The group has made an encouraging start to trading in 2023 and, with momentum expected to continue in all regions, our outlook for FY23 is now at the upper end of market expectations.

"The fundamentals of our business remain strong, as we continue to win market share, demonstrate strong operational delivery and maintain a robust balance sheet. We are confident of making further progress through the remainder of this year and into 2024."

Outlook

Bakkavor expects further share gains in the UK, with strong operational performance and price recovery to offset subdued underlying volumes.

In the US, a renewed focus on profitability is starting to deliver in line with expectations, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In China, volume momentum is expected to continue to build steadily, supported by diversification into retail.

The company hoped to save £17 million (€19.8 million) in its financial year 2023, ahead of its previous guidance, due to accelerated delivery of restructuring plans.

Read More: Greencore Sees Revenue Up By A Fifth In First Half

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hormel Foods Reaffirms 2023 Forecasts, Shares Rise
2
A-Brands

PepsiCo Announces 44% Rise In Gender Parity Across Managerial Roles
3
A-Brands

Re-Evaluating Convenience Food in a Cost-of-Living Crisis: FMCG Gurus
4
A-Brands

Kellogg's Hunger Relief Efforts Helped Millions Since 2015
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com