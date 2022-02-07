Beiersdorf Opens Innovation Centre In The US

Both facilities represent a strong commitment to the region and will help the group establish itself in the North American market, the company noted.

New Innovation Centre

The new centre is one of two regional innovation centres of Beiersdorf in the world, with the other in Shanghai.

It is the first global centre of excellence for over-the-counter and sun care products outside of Hamburg, the company added.

Beiersdorf CEO Vincent Warnery said, “The Beiersdorf Innovation Centre will be our powerhouse in North America. The US represents the world’s largest skin and sun care markets. A strong R&D presence in North America and an enhanced position in skin and sun care is vital to growing our business in the region and fully pays into our C.A.R.E.+ strategy.”

Beiersdorf’s research and development division works on formulating, analysing, and evaluating the effectiveness of skincare products, employing more than 900 scientists globally in the consumer business segment, including 45 in the new US facility.

The group is also set to open a new hub in Europe, in its 'largest investment worldwide.'

Beiersdorf Stamford Headquarters

The headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, sits in a campus spanning more than 93,000 square metres

The new building is LEED-certified, featuring an open-concept office with over 250 work points, collaboration areas, and special high-tech areas.

The campus also features amenities such as a fitness centre, a meditation space, dry-cleaning services, an array of green spaces, and an indoor/outdoor dining area.

