Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Belgium's Ontex Close To Selling Its Brazil Business To J&F: Report

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Belgium's Ontex Group is close to selling its business in Brazil to conglomerate J&F Investimentos, through its unit Flora, according to a report in the Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

According to the paper, Flora, the hygiene and cleaning products unit of J&F, delivered the highest proposal to the Belgian diaper maker, which acquired the business in Brazil from local rival Hypera in 2017.

But the paper does not specify the bid value, saying that proposals from other companies were around 500 million reais ($97 million) and that Ontex expected to get around 650 million reais.

J&F declined to comment. In an e-mailed statement, Ontex said it is divesting its emerging markets activities after a strategy review last year.

Mexican Business

The company added that last month it announced an agreement to sell the business in Mexico to Softys SA. 'The process for divesting our Brazilian and Middle Eastern business activities is underway,' the company noted.

Commenting on the divestiture in Mexico, CEO of Ontex Esther Berrozpe Galindo said, “This divestment represents a major milestone in our strategy to reshape our portfolio. The proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing our net debt and strengthening our balance sheet.

“I am convinced that Softys, with its 40 years of experience in the personal hygiene market in Latin America, is well placed to take the business forward, benefiting from the talent and expertise of our team in Mexico.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Mondelēz International Launches Eight Non-HFSS Products
2
A-Brands

A2 Milk Sees Hopes To Sell Baby Food In US Curdled
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Sales Up 8.5% In Second Quarter
4
A-Brands

Coca-Cola HBC To Acquire Super-Premium Mixers Brand Three Cents
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com