Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Beyond Meat Cuts Sales Forecast, Seeks To Reduce Operating Expenses

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beyond Meat Inc has lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers.

Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading down to lower-priced chicken and beef, Beyond Meat chief executive Ethan Brown said on an earnings call.

The second quarter saw sequential contraction in U.S. household penetration of plant-based meat for the first time in more than four years, Brown said, citing data from Numerator.

Revenue Expectations

Beyond Meat now expects 2022 revenue of $470 million (€459 million) to $520 million (€508 million), compared with its prior range of $560 million (€547 million) to $620 million (€607 million). Analysts were expecting revenue of $559.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

"(The guidance cut) calls into question how long Beyond Meat's liquidity will last to fund their future growth. The pressures on the model are only intensifying," Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh said.

The company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $454.7 million (€444.5 million) at the end of the second quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $235.7 million for the first half of the year.

Operating Expenses

Beyond Meat also said it would aim to reduce operating expenses, after its loss of $1.53 per share for the second quarter was much wider than analysts' expectations of $1.18.

To record nearly $8 million in annualised savings, Beyond Meat said it would cut roughly 4% of its global workforce. It had 1,108 full-time employees and 311 full-time contract workers, as of 2021 end.

Net revenue also declined 1.6% to $147 million (€143.7 million) for the second quarter, missing estimates of $149.2 million, as it had to lower prices in parts of Europe to clear excess stock.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Maple Leaf Foods Posts $54.6m Loss As Inflation, Labour Challenges Bite
2
A-Brands

Beyond Meat Sales Under Threat As Plant-Based Boom Slows
3
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Raises Full-Year Revenue, Profit Forecast
4
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Reports 'Strong' First Half, Consumer Sales Up 11.7%
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com