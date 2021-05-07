Beyond Meat Sees Greater Losses Than Expected, Cites Restaurant Closures

Published on May 7 2021 8:39 AM in A-Brands tagged: Beyond Meat / Plant based / Impossible Foods

Plant-based meat manufacturer Beyond Meat Inc has reported a larger quarterly loss than expected, as it incurred higher freight costs, spent heavily on testing new product launches, and sold less to pandemic-hit restaurants.

The California-based company, which sells faux meat in over 100,000 outlets worldwide, last year benefited from consumers stockpiling their freezers with bulk packages of its 'burgers' during stay-at-home orders across the United States.

However, sales to restaurants took a hit as many closed. Chief executive Ethan Brown said during a call with analysts that he was seeing a "slow thaw" of that trend.

Foodservice Recovery

Even so, Beyond Meat expects the recovery in its foodservice business to lag the broader restaurant sector because it sells in many places where capacity is recovering more slowly, including sports venues.

As restaurant sales fell, the company accumulated more pea protein, leading to higher costs for warehousing, it said.

Competition is rising among plant-based protein makers. In 2020, U.S. plant-based retail sales reached $7 billion (€5.8 billion), up 27% year on year, according to the Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA).

Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods Inc, Beyond Meat's biggest rival, is preparing for a public listing which could value the company at around $10 billion or more, Reuters reported in April.

Brown said Beyond Meat's "main competitor" was discounting two-thirds of its sales and said he was "not going to react and get into some sort of discounting war with them."

Beyond Meat expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $135 million to $150 million, a rise of 19% to 32%. Analysts had forecast revenue of $142.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the first quarter ended April 3, net revenue rose about 11% to $108.2 million (€89.7 million), missing estimates of $113.7 million.

Excluding one-time items, it lost 42 cents per share - wider than analysts' expectations of 19 cents.

Its bottom line swung to a net loss of $26.8 million from a profit of $1.8 million a year ago.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.