Bonduelle Group Names Xavier Unkovic As New CEO

Prepared-vegetable firm Bonduelle Group has announced the appointment of Xavier Unkovic as chief executive officer of the group.

The appointment will take effect on June 1, 2023.

Until that date, Christophe Bonduelle, chairman of the board of directors, will continue to be responsible for the group's general management.

Three Decades Of Experience

Unkovic has 30 years of experience in the development of consumer goods businesses in the American, European and Asian markets.

After starting his career in finance, sales and marketing, he was named CEO of pet food brand Royal Canin in the United States in 2000 and then in Canada in 2003.

Unkovic then headed up Mars Inc's beverages division for North America, a role he took on in 2010, before taking on global responsibility in 2013.

In 2017, he was named president and CEO of Amy's Kitchen, a BCorp-certified Californian company that markets a range of organic prepared meals.

Since 2021, Xavier Unkovic has been the CEO of the French company NAOS, a skin care and health company, under the brands Bioderma, Institut Esthederm and Etat Pur.

'Demanding Environment'

"The board of directors and I are convinced that in the demanding environment in which the company is evolving, Xavier Unkovic will successfully lead the next stage of Bonduelle's profitable development," commented Christophe Bonduelle, non-executive chairman of Bonduelle's board of directors.

Elsewhere, commenting on his appointment, Unkovic said, "I am honoured to join and soon lead the Bonduelle Group. It is a company for which I have always had great admiration and respect for its pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit, its ambition and its mission."

