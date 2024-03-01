52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Sugar Maker Cristal Union Takes Stake In TotalEnergies' Biogas Unit

French sugar maker Cristal Union will take a 10% stake in TotalEnergies' biogas unit BioNorrois due to be launched later this year, which will use sugar beet residue from one of Cristal Union's factories, the companies said.

Under the deal, Cristal Union, France's second-largest sugar maker, will supply beet pulp for 15 years to feed the biogas plant, which constitutes more than half of the 185,000 metric tonnes of material to be processed by the plant at its launch, they said in a joint statement.

The remainder will be made up of agrifood waste sourced by the French energy group.

So far the pulp coming out of Cristal Union's sugar plant, located in Fontaine-le-Dun, northwestern France, has been used in animal feed, a Cristal Union spokesperson said.

Energy Production

BioNorrois will produce nearly 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year at launch, and reach a maximum capacity of 153 GWh per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organic fertiliser obtained in addition to biogas during the process will be distributed to Cristal Union's cooperative members located nearby, they said.

Cristal Union's Fontaine-le-Dun factory processes more than 10,000 tonnes of sugar beet per day during each campaign, which lasts between four and five months, and produces 200,000 tonnes of sugar per year.

The sugar maker is not the first to send its pulp to a biogas plant. Competitor Tereos teamed up with food groups Nestlé and Bonduelle in 2017 to feed a biogas plant owned by Engie in Eppeville, northern France.

Last year, Cristal Union said French farmers should consider turning back to sugar beet in 2024 after a drop in planted area in recent years, citing good weather conditions and a favourable economy as sugar prices soar.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
Wincanton Withdraws Support For CEVA Deal In Favour Of GXO Bid
2
Supply Chain

Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves
Kuehne+Nagel's Annual Operating Profit Nearly Halves
3
Supply Chain

GXO Outbids CEVA Logistics In Battle For UK's Wincanton
GXO Outbids CEVA Logistics In Battle For UK's Wincanton
4
Supply Chain

EU Countries Block Supply Chain Audit Law At Last Hour
EU Countries Block Supply Chain Audit Law At Last Hour
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com