Britvic Sees First-Quarter Sales Up, Driven By Higher Pricing

Drinks group Britvic has posted a 7.3% increase in first quarter revenue, to £411 million, on a constant currency basis (reported +9.9%), which the group said was driven by higher price/mix.

This was partially offset by an 'anticipated volume decline', the British firm said.

'Strong' Christmas Trading

Christmas trading was described as 'strong', with December revenue up 9.0%, led by its core Great Britain market, which was up 13.8%. For the quarter, GB revenue rose by 9.8%, driven by both retail and hospitality.

On an international basis, the group saw a 'modest decline' in revenue in Brazil (-0.4%), while 'other international' was up 3.5%, driven by Ireland, where it owns the Ballygowan and MiWadi brands.

France was 'broadly flat', the soft drinks maker added, with price/mix growth offset by a volume decline.

'Robust Performance'

“Our performance in the first quarter was robust and in-line with our expectations," commented chief executive officer Simon Litherland. "We have continued to take decisive action to mitigate the impact of cost inflation with disciplined revenue management and a relentless focus on cost efficiency, to protect profit and margin."

Litherland added that the group has "strong plans" in all its markets and categories, "including a brand refresh for Robinsons, pack and flavour innovation, as well as exciting marketing campaigns.

"Britvic is a well-invested business, with an agile supply chain and a capable and highly engaged team, which positions us well for the future.”

