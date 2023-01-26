Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Britvic Sees First-Quarter Sales Up, Driven By Higher Pricing

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Drinks group Britvic has posted a 7.3% increase in first quarter revenue, to £411 million, on a constant currency basis (reported +9.9%), which the group said was driven by higher price/mix.

This was partially offset by an 'anticipated volume decline', the British firm said.

'Strong' Christmas Trading

Christmas trading was described as 'strong', with December revenue up 9.0%, led by its core Great Britain market, which was up 13.8%. For the quarter, GB revenue rose by 9.8%, driven by both retail and hospitality.

On an international basis, the group saw a 'modest decline' in revenue in Brazil (-0.4%), while 'other international' was up 3.5%, driven by Ireland, where it owns the Ballygowan and MiWadi brands.

France was 'broadly flat', the soft drinks maker added, with price/mix growth offset by a volume decline.

'Robust Performance'

“Our performance in the first quarter was robust and in-line with our expectations," commented chief executive officer Simon Litherland. "We have continued to take decisive action to mitigate the impact of cost inflation with disciplined revenue management and a relentless focus on cost efficiency, to protect profit and margin."

Litherland added that the group has "strong plans" in all its markets and categories, "including a brand refresh for Robinsons, pack and flavour innovation, as well as exciting marketing campaigns.

"Britvic is a well-invested business, with an agile supply chain and a capable and highly engaged team, which positions us well for the future.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Essity Beats Fourth-Quarter Profit Estimate On Price Hikes
2
A-Brands

Fever-Tree Expects 2023 Revenue To Jump Despite Inflationary Concerns
3
A-Brands

McCain Foods Increases Renewable Electricity Usage, Emissions Drop
4
A-Brands

More Than Two Thirds Of Consumers Snack Twice A Day, Study Finds
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com