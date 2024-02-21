Campbell Appoints Anthony Kyles As Chief Customer Officer Of Meals And Beverages Unit

Campbell Soup Company has named Anthony Kyles as the new chief customer officer of its meals and beverages business, effective from 4 March 2024.

Kyles will join the company’s leadership team and report to Mick Beekhuizen, the executive vice-president and president of meals and beverages at Campbell.

Kyles will lead the US retail sales team for Campbell’s soups, meals, sauces and beverages, driving growth across the meals and beverages division with the company’s retail customers.

He will also be responsible for driving growth in profitability across a portfolio of brands, including Campbell’s, Chunky, Pacific Foods, V8, Prego, Pace, Swanson and SpaghettiOs.

‘A Results-Oriented Leader’

Commenting on the appointment, Beekhuizen said, “The meals and beverages division is focused on driving growth with our retail customers and transforming our categories through our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands while providing value for our consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anthony is a results-oriented leader, and I’m confident his extensive industry experience will help us set the standard for accelerating profitable growth.”

An Experienced Professional

Kyles is an experienced professional and joins Campbell from PepsiCo, where he most recently served as the vice-president of national accounts for Frito-Lay.

He joined PepsiCo in 2007 and held several roles with increasing leadership responsibilities, overseeing category growth strategies across various channels.

He brings cross-functional and divisional experiences in operations, marketing, sales, shopper insights and manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before PepsiCo, he worked at IBM as a systems engineer before transitioning to sales as a senior executive and leading sales and engineering teams in the banking and automotive industries.

Kyles earned his BA degree in industrial marketing and finance from Western Michigan University.