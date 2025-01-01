52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Beverages

Nestlé To Boost Marketing, Cut Costs By $2.8bn Under CEO Freixe

Kerry Group Reiterates Full-Year Guidance Following Volume, Margin Growth

Kerry Group has reiterated its full-year earnings per share guidance following continued growth in volume and margin in the first nine months of its financ...

Metro Acquires UK-Based Food Service Delivery Firm Caterite

Wholesale giant Metro has acquired UK-based food service delivery (FSD) specialist Caterite Food and Wineservice for an undisclosed amount.

