Campbell Soup Forecasts Full-Year Profit Below Estimates

Published on Sep 1 2021 1:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Sales / Forecast / profit / Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co forecast fiscal 2022 profit and sales below market estimates on Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in demand for packaged foods and higher raw material and transportation expenses.

Packaged foods makers have been wrestling with higher costs of ingredients such as wheat, edible oils and corn, while also spending heavily on freight to ease the strain on their supply chains due to the pandemic.

To protect profit margins, Unilever Plc, General Mills Inc and Conagra Brands have raised prices, with many expected to announce additional hikes in the next few months.

Earlier in June, the company had slashed its forecast for full-year earnings on higher costs related to raw materials and transportation.

'A Very Challenging Environment'

Campbell has "strong plans to manage inflation," chief executive officer Mark Clouse said in a statement, acknowledging the company has "a very challenging environment" heading into fiscal 2022.

Campbell, the maker of Prego pasta sauces and Cape Cod potato chips, expects adjusted earnings between $2.75 and $2.85 per share for fiscal 2022, compared with market estimates of $2.87, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The packaged food maker also expects net sales in a range of flat to a decline of 2% in fiscal 2022, compared with analysts' estimate of a nearly 1% fall. Net sales declined 2% in fiscal 2021.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Net sales fell to $1.87 billion in the fourth quarter ending 1 August from $2.11 billion a year earlier as people stockpiled soups and snacks during coronavirus lockdowns last year. It was still higher than analysts' expectation of $1.81 billion.

Excluding items, Campbell earned 55 cents per share, beating expectations of 48 cents.

Shares in Campbell rose 1% as it announced a $500 million share repurchase programme that adds to the $250 million plan it laid out last quarter.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

