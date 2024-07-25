52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand

Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies missed analysts' expectations for second-quarter revenue, hurt by soft demand for some household items and non-essential products such as apparel.

The company said the decline in front-store same-store sales was primarily driven by lower sales of food and household items and the decision to exit certain low-margin electronics categories.

Customers in Canada have been trimming expenses even on essential items as high housing and interest rates continued to eat into their income.

The country's retail sales fell in May mainly due to a drop in sales at supermarkets and grocery retailers, according to Statistics Canada.

But many deal-hunting consumers have helped boost food sales growth at Loblaw's discount banners such as No Frills and Maxi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly Highlights

The company's revenue rose 1.5% to C$13.95 billion ($10.08 billion) but fell short of analysts' average estimate of C$14.17 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net income fell to C$457 million, or C$1.48 per share, in the second quarter from C$508 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

“Our commitment to provide value, quality, and service has been recognised by our customers, as traffic was up across our network of stores,” said Per Bank, president and chief executive officer of Loblaw Companies Limited.

In the first quarter, the Canadian food and pharmacy retailer topped expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit, aided by sustained consumer demand well as easing prices of grocery items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brampton, Ontario-based company reported a 4.4% rise in its retail segment sales in the first quarter, echoing strong growth in its food and drug businesses.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
2
Retail

Lidl Ireland, Lidl France Appoint New Chief Executives
Lidl Ireland, Lidl France Appoint New Chief Executives
3
Retail

Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France In June
Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France In June
4
Retail

Sun, Football And Promotions Fuel UK Grocery Spending, Says NIQ
Sun, Football And Promotions Fuel UK Grocery Spending, Says NIQ
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com