Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Lifts Sales Forecast On Strong Demand, Higher Prices

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Campbell Soup Co raised its annual core sales forecast after benefiting from higher prices and robust demand for its broths and sauces in the third quarter.

Packaged food makers are seeing the pandemic-driven boom in demand holding strong, while price increases are also boosting their revenue, with firms including Kellogg and Kraft Heinz Co also raising annual forecasts in recent months.

Campbell is also benefiting from easing supply chain issues and improvement in staffing, helping it ramp up production and inventory back to normal levels following more than a year of pandemic-induced shipping strains and worker shortages.

The company said it expects fiscal year 2022 organic net sales to rise between 1% and 2%, compared with its prior estimate of a 1% decline to a 1% rise.

CPB Stock Price Today by TradingView


Third-Quarter Report

Net sales rose to $2.13 billion (€1.98 billion) in the third quarter ended 1 May, from $1.98 billion (€1.84 billion) a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue of $2.05 billion (€1.91 billion), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Mark Clouse, Campbell’s president and CEO, said, "As expected, we had a strong recovery across the business in the quarter with high-single-digit sales growth driven by sustained consumer demand for our brands and significantly improved supply.

"While the operating environment remains challenging and we continue to expect significant inflation, our team is executing well, and Campbell is on a much stronger foundation today."

In March, the soup maker said it fell short of market expectations for second-quarter revenue as demand for its sauces and broths slowed from the pandemic-led surge.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Bakery Firm Aryzta Sets Out Midterm Targets
2
A-Brands

Leading With Confidence And Driving Positive Impact
3
A-Brands

HelloFresh Signs Agreement To Acquire iX-tech Assets
4
A-Brands

J.M. Smucker To Take Hit From Jif Peanut Butter Recall
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com