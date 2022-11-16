C&C Group Announces Distribution Partnership With CBD Brand Trip

Dublin-based C&C Group has entered into a distribution partnership with the UK-based CBD drinks brand, Trip.

The partnership will see the Bulmers maker distribute Trip’s CBD products across the UK as its aims to meet the ever-growing demand among consumers for functional alcohol alternatives.

Clara Shand, commercial director at C&C Group said, "Our new partnership with TRIP CBD is an exciting next step in increasing our range of no and low partners. Trip has revolutionised the low and no space as the leading CBD brand in Europe.

"Its stylish packaging and innovative marketing campaigns have led to fantastic growth in the UK, and we can’t wait to work together to drive distribution of Trip."

A Growing Category

With one third of pub visits now alcohol free, according to a report by KAM Insights, the partnership between C&C Group and Trip marks an investment into the growing category of no- and low- beverages.

By 2025, the UK CBD market is expected to be worth £1 billion, up from an estimated value of £690 million in 2021, a separate study by the Association for The Cannabinoid Industry has unveiled.

Olivia Ferdi, co-founder of Trip said, "Trip has proven success in the UK nationwide as an elevated and truly functional alcohol alternative.

"As the category leader with 89% of the market share of UK CBD drinks, C&C is the natural partner to deepen our work in the on-trade, partnering with their best-in-class expertise and reach."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.