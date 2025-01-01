C&C Group
C&C Group Expects Full-Year Operating Profit 'In Line With Expectations'
Irish drinks firm C&C Group expects full-year underlying operating profit in line with current market expectations for its financial year 2024.
C&C Group Appoints Andrew Andrea As Chief Financial Officer
Irish drinks firm C&C Group has appointed Andrew Andrea as its new chief financial officer and executive director, effective 1 March 2024.
ESM
