CCEP Plant In Belgium Acquires Carbon-Neutral Certification

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has announced that its mineral water bottling plant in Chaudfontaine, Belgium has been certified as carbon neutral.

This is the third CCEP site in Europe to be certified after its facilities in Jordbro in Sweden and Vilas del Turbón in Spain were declared carbon neutral last year.

CCEP Net Zero Ambitions

CCEP aims to certify at least eight sites as carbon neutral according to the international standard PAS 2060 by the end of 2023.

This programme is essential for CCEP’s goals towards achieving net-zero by 2040 and reducing GHG emissions across its value chain by 30% by 2030 (against 2019).

This target focuses first on reducing its own value chain emissions before investing in verified carbon offset projects, prioritising those that remove carbon from the atmosphere, to take away any remaining emissions, CCEP noted.

José Antonio Echeverría, chief customer service and supply chain officer at CCEP, said, "We’re making important progress in reducing emissions across our value chain and it’s great to see another of our sites become certified carbon neutral.

"It’s an important milestone that is helping to bring us closer to our net zero ambition, and drive long-term change in our environmental impact,"

Emission Reduction Action

The site in Chaudfontaine has been using 100% renewable electricity since 2018 and geothermal energy heating that uses the natural warmth of the Chaudfontaine mineral water spring to heat the buildings of the bottling facility.

These changes have resulted in a 65% decrease in fuel energy consumption since 2006, the company noted.

To offset the remaining emissions at Chaufontaine, CCEP has purchased Gold Standard certified carbon credits from a reforestation project in Orinoco, Colombia.

This carbon sequestration project will support an area of savannah that has been damaged by agricultural activity through reforestation and the restoration of its ecosystem, CCEP added.

