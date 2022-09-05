Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

CO2 Crisis Has Intensified To A 'Wider Price Shock' For Consumers: 2 Sisters Food Group

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

2 Sisters Food Group founder, Ranjit Singh Boparan, has warned that this year’s CO2 crisis has now intensified from a producer shut down issue to a "wider price shock" for consumers and CO2 users.

The statement follows the announcement of a price hike of up to 20 times the current levels by a key CO2 supplier.

According to Boparan, this decision by a major UK supplier will ultimately compound the food inflation environment for shoppers and his businesses will have no choice but to swallow the increases.

Boparan added, “This is a price shock just like we’ve seen with energy and all companies and households are feeling the pain right now. What is very sad is that it’s the UK shopper who will ultimately pay the price and CO2 suppliers are, in effect, holding consumers hostage.”

In food production, CO2 is used in the dispatch of poultry and in packaging to extend shelf-life. It also acts as a coolant for refrigeration purposes.

In the UK, approximately 2,000 tonnes of CO2 is used per day, analysis by 2 Sisters Food Group has revealed.

CO2 Crisis

Plants in Billingham and Wilton, due for imminent closure, supply 1,300 tonnes of CO2, while the current import capacity from Europe is around 600 tonnes.

Boparan commented, “This is a very serious situation we are facing. Once again, UK food security is under threat and the shopper ultimately loses - we simply have no choice other than to pay to keep supply. C02 suppliers are saying these increases happen immediately. They say it’s a take it or leave it situation."

Boparan has urged the government to take the current crisis seriously and treat it as a "matter of urgency".

"I’d like to see an acknowledgement of the problem and action to regulate the CO2 market, or at least consider price capping,” he added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Activist Investor Elliott Raises Stake In Swedish Match To Above 5%
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Jubaili Agrotec, Agroserv Industries, Zambeef, Eni
3
A-Brands

Former Reckitt Boss Narasimhan Named New Starbucks CEO
4
A-Brands

Greek Yoghurt Maker Chobani Pulls IPO Amid Listing Slowdown
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com