Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As President Of International Development

The Coca-Cola Company has announced the appointment of Henrique Braun as the president of international development, effective 1 January 2023.

Braun is an experienced professional, who currently serves as president of the Latin America operating unit, a position he has held since 2020.

He has spent 26 years with Coca-Cola, working his way up through a number of roles in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Between 2013 to 2016, he served as president of the company’s Greater China and Korea business unit.

In 2016, he was named president of the Brazil business unit, followed by his current role as president of the then newly created Latin America operating unit in 2020.

'A Strong Leader'

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, commented, “Henrique is a strong leader who has learned and grown in operations across the company.

“Most recently, he has led the Latin America operating unit to outstanding results. Henrique’s work to digitise our business and lead a consumer-centric team makes him an ideal fit for a new, broader role.”

In the newly created role, Braun will report to Quincey and oversee seven operating units across dozens of countries and territories around the world.

These include Latin America, Japan and South Korea; ASEAN and South Pacific; Greater China and Mongolia; Africa; India and Southwest Asia; and Eurasia and Middle East.

The presidents of these operating units remain unchanged, and the company will name Braun's successor for the Latin America operating unit at a later date.

