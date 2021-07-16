Coca-Cola Elects Corporate Officer, Announces Dividend

Published on Jul 16 2021 11:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Appointments / Dividend

Coca-Cola has announced that its board of directors has elected Saadia Madsbjerg as a corporate vice president.

The company also declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share, payable 1 October 2021, to share owners of record as of the close of business on 15 September 2021.

Earlier, the cola giant named Madsbjerg as vice-president of global community affairs for The Coca-Cola Company and president of The Coca‑Cola Foundation.

Madsbjerg joined the company on 1 June, taking up responsibility for the operations of the Foundation.

She reports to Bea Perez, senior vice president and chief communications, sustainability and strategic partnerships officer.

An Experienced Professional

Madsbjerg is an experienced professional and a former managing director of The Rockefeller Foundation.

She oversaw efforts to seed-fund the development and launch of new financial instruments and partnerships designed to channel money from capital markets toward sustainable development.

Before joining The Rockefeller Foundation, she served as senior vice president for strategic planning at the New York City Economic Development Corp.

Advertisement

She was responsible for a portfolio of projects focused on transformative opportunities for creating a more equitable and resilient economy.

Madsbjerg also worked in the technology sector at Cisco Systems, advising Fortune 500 companies and public sector institutions on how innovative technology could help create new business models and address critical challenges, such as social and economic challenges caused by an ageing society.

Before joining Cisco, she was an associate principal at McKinsey & Co., where she advised multinational companies on corporate strategy.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Copenhagen Business School and is the co-author of Making Money Moral.