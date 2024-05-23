52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Danone Invests In Medical Nutrition Production Line In France

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Danone Invests In Medical Nutrition Production Line In France

Danone has announced an investment of €70 million in a medical nutrition production line in Steenvoorde, France, as it seeks to boost its Specialised Nutrition business.

The Steenvoorde will be capable of producing up to 20 million litres of oral nutrition supplements per annum from 2026, Danone said, and has been developed in response to global health and patient needs.

The majority of the investment, around €60 million, will be used to develop close to 30 recipes of Danone’s oral nutritional supplement for patients, under the French food giant's Nutricia specialised nutrition range.

'Innovating And Investing'

“Nutritional needs change as people grow, age and face health challenges, and at Danone, we believe that we have a responsibility to help generations live as healthily as possible," commented Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone.

"We are continually innovating, investing and utilising our 125 years of expertise to develop products that are adapted to the growing nutritional needs of millions of patients around the world. This investment is also in line with our Renew Danone strategy and shows our commitment to accelerating our adult medical nutrition product offering to meet healthcare demands and serve more patients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility's output will help deliver 'better outcomes and quality of life' for patients who suffer from disease related malnutrition, the company added.

According to the company, disease-related malnutrition, as a result of conditions such as cancer or strokes, or due to ageing, affects one in four patients that are admitted to hospital, however only one in three who need medical nutrition receive it.

New Biomass Boiler

In addition to the production line, Danone will invest €10 million in new infrastructure at the Steenvoorde site, including a biomass boiler.

This boiler will reduce the site's carbon footprint by nearly 70%, aligning with Danone Impact Journey commitments and supported by its Re-Fuel energy excellence programme.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Mondelēz Fined €337.5m By EU For Cross-Border Trade Curbs
Mondelz Fined &euro;337.5m By EU For Cross-Border Trade Curbs
2
Private Label

Frostkrone: Innovations And Snack Boxes At PLMA 2024
Frostkrone: Innovations And Snack Boxes At PLMA 2024
3
A-Brands

UK Food And Beverage Sector Records Highest M&A Volume Since 2016
UK Food And Beverage Sector Records Highest M&amp;A Volume Since 2016
4
A-Brands

McCormick Adds Valarie Sheppard To Its Board Of Directors
McCormick Adds Valarie Sheppard To Its Board Of Directors
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com